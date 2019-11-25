Airlines are joining in on Black Friday with major flight sales — here's how you can save

REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera A Delta Air Lines flight sits on a runway while passengers wait.

Black Friday is perhaps the single most important day of the year for US retailers, even as Black Friday.

Last year, US retailers set a record with $US6.22 billion in Black Friday business in online sales alone.

With the online component, Black Friday continues to include more than just electronics and toys. Even airlines have been jumping on board with sales and specials of their own.

So far, deals are rather sparse, but we expect more to be announced as Black Friday and Cyber Monday get closer.

We’ll be updating this list as the world’s airlines announce their Black Friday sales, so be sure to check back and refresh.

In the meantime, scroll down to find the best airline Black Friday deals of 2019.

Air France

Instead of discounts, Air France is offering triple miles for its Flying Blue frequent flyer members on round-trip flights between the US and Paris.

Book from now until December 2, and travel between December 7 and March 31, 2020 to take advantage of the deal.

Click here to book Air France flights as part of the triple miles promotion.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

KLM – which is co-owned with Air France by the larger Air France-KLM group – is offering a similar promotion for Flying Blue frequent flyer members.

Earn triple Flying Blue miles on round-trip flights from the US and Amsterdam when you book by December 2, and travel between December 7 and March 31, 2020.

Click here to book KLM flights as part of the triple miles promotion.

La Compagnie

La Compagnie, a boutique all-business class French airline, is offering a pre-Black Friday sale.

Fly round-trip between Paris and New York in business class for just $US1,000 if you book by November 26. The fares are valid on travel between now and April 30, subject to availability.

La Compagnie often offers competitive business class fares, but it’s rare to see them go below $US1,500.

Click here to book La Compagnie flights for $US1,000 round-trip.

Check back here for more deals!

We expect a ton of airlines to announce their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals over the next few days as Thanksgiving draws closer. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back – we’ll be updating it constantly as new deals are announced!

