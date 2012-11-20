Shoppers Are Already Camping Out In Front Of Best Buy Stores, And People Can't Believe It

The most eager of shoppers are already lining up for Black Friday sales at retail stores.
Local newspapers and TV stations from around the country are reporting that folks are camping out in tents in front of Best Buy stores and other retailers days before doorbuster sales hit.
Many of the photos we found were in front of Best Buy locations. Consumer electronics, as always, are hot items.
Take a look:
Photo: jimdahlke on Instagram
Photo: ghazalehs on Instagram
Photo: bstarne1 on Instagram
Photo: bradenthelander on Instagram
Photo: samantha_raee162 on Instagram
Photo: aas404 on Instagram
And on Twitter, it’s evident that a lot of people don’t understand what would possess someone to camp out for five days to save a few bucks:
Photo: Twitter
