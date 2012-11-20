Shoppers Are Already Camping Out In Front Of Best Buy Stores, And People Can't Believe It

The most eager of shoppers are already lining up for Black Friday sales at retail stores.



Local newspapers and TV stations from around the country are reporting that folks are camping out in tents in front of Best Buy stores and other retailers days before doorbuster sales hit.

Many of the photos we found were in front of Best Buy locations. Consumer electronics, as always, are hot items.

Take a look:

Photo: jimdahlke on Instagram

Photo: ghazalehs on Instagram

Photo: bstarne1 on Instagram

Photo: bradenthelander on Instagram

Photo: samantha_raee162 on Instagram

Photo: aas404 on Instagram

And on Twitter, it’s evident that a lot of people don’t understand what would possess someone to camp out for five days to save a few bucks:

Photo: Twitter

