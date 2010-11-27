Austerity Riots In America? Nope, Just Shoppers Brawling For Black Friday Deals

This video will remind you that you’re much better off at home reading the internet and not getting Black Friday “deals.”



Big thanks to The Daily Caller for being smart enough to search for Black Friday brawl videos.

This particular one is in Georgia



Meanwhile… this scene of shoppers attacking a pallet of coffee makers looks like something you’d see when food aid arrives in a starving country.



