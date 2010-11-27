AMERICA: Two Bored Shoppers, Drunk On Four Loko, Brawl In Parking Lot, While Girlfriends Cheer Them On

Earlier we posted some videos of shoppers going crazy for Black Friday deals, but to be honest, we can’t think of anything that better embodies America right now than this video of two guys in a Wal-Mart shopping lot, drunk on Four Loko, punching each other, while their girlfriends cheer them on, while waiting for the store to open. (By the way, the audio contains f-bombs, and may not be suitable for work)



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.