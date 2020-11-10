Here's when stores will open for Black Friday sales

Courtesy of Walmart

Black Friday looks totally different thanks to the coronavirus.

Most big retailers like Walmart and Best Buy are spreading sales across several days.

In-store sales will not start on Thanksgiving this year, reversing a trend.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Black Friday shoppers can sleep in this year. COVID-19 has led most retailers to forgo middle of the night openings and in-store only doorbusters. Instead, major retailers are spreading deals across several days or weeks, along with expanding online and curbside pickup options.

Walmart, Target, and Best Buy were some of the first to announce a plan that spread out Black Friday deals and focused on in-store safety. The National Retail Federation projected that overall holiday spending would be slightly down, at $US997.79 per consumer, but 60% of shoppers in its survey said they planned to do at least some holiday shopping online.



Read more: How dropshipping marketplace Spocket vets suppliers to help entrepreneurs gain repeat customers and compete with Amazon



Analysts from eMarketer predicted that holiday spending this year would total about $US1 trillion, with a slight decrease in in-store sales but a 35% jump in online sales. The analysts predicted that as shoppers avoid crowds and are drawn in with monthlong sales, e-commerce spending would make up about $US190 billion of the $US1 trillion in holiday spending.

Here are the Black Friday store hours that have been announced so far.

Walmart

Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Walmart will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday and on November 14 for another “Black Friday Deals for Days.

Deals on Black Friday will centre around electronics, toys, apparel, home, and seasonal decor.

Best Buy

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Best Buy will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday, then 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on November 28 and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 29.

Target

Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress via Getty Images

Target hasn’t announced Black Friday hours yet, but the store will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Kohl’s

Reuters The sign outside a Kohl’s store is seen in Broomfield, Colorado

Kohl’s will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday,

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Reuters A Dick’s Sporting Goods store is closed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Washington

Most stores will open at 5 a.m., according to Dick’s Sporting Goods’ website.

Home Depot

Luis Cortes/Reuters

Home Depot will open at 6 a.m. on November 27.

Lowes

Johnny Louis/Getty Images

Lowes will be closed on Thanksgiving, with Black Friday deals from November 26 to December 2, with hours not yet announced.

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

BJ’s will have Black Friday deals from November 20 through November 30, with exact hours to be announced.

JCPenney

Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

JCPenney will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Costco

Ting Shen/Xinhua via Getty

Costco is closed on Thanksgiving and opens at 9 a.m. on Black Friday.

Old Navy

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Old Navy has the earliest opening announced so far, from 12 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.