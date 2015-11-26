Here are the UK's best Black Friday deals

Getty Black Friday is one of the biggest days in the retail calendar

Black Friday, the shopping bonanza that follows Thanksgiving and is now part of UK’s calendar too, is fast approaching.

The day sees shops and websites flooded with visitors hunting for the best bargains around and is quickly followed by Cyber Monday.

November 27 is expected to be one of the busiest retail days of 2015, despite claims that Black Friday may not be the best way to save money.

British shoppers are expected to spend over £1 billion according to research from Experian and e-retail industry association IMRG, The Independent reports.

Here are the best Black Friday deals on offer in the UK.

Amazon

The online retail giant has been launching new deals every day this week with many items reduced by as much as 70%.

While Amazon Prime subscribers are offered early access to some deals, the majority are available to all customers.

Argos

The British catalogue retailer has been offering deals on the three Fridays prior to Black Friday as part of a special “Red, White, And Blue Fridays” campaign.

Massive savings are already on offer on the Argos website for tech, toys, jewellery, and home appliances, with more expected on Black Friday.

Asda

Britain’s second-biggest supermarket by market share surprisingly announced it is not holding a Black Friday sales event this year — despite being among the first recognised retailers to take part in the shopping extravaganza.

Asda insists their decision to abandon Black Friday is not linked to shocking scenes last year when shoppers fought in shops over deals.

eBay

Like many other online retailers eBay has been adding deals to its site as we build toward Black Friday.

GAME

The high street video game retail company, officially known as Game Digital plc, is already offering savings of over £100 on Xbox One console bundles online.

John Lewis

John Lewis is yet to announce specifics about what deals it will offer but based on last year — when major discounts were offered on home appliances and technology — Black Friday is likely to be a big day for the iconic department store and its website.

Tesco

The under-fire supermarket has not yet announced what Black Friday deals it will offer but the chain’s website is providing a countdown to Friday.

It is also warning customers, with a message on its website saying: “Sorry, due to unexpected high demand all deliveries will take 5-7 days. Excluding partners.”

