A Black family says they received a racist letter after displaying posters celebrating their twin daughters graduating from high school

News4Jax Xanah and Xarah Sproul graduated with honours this year.

The Sproul family in Yulee, Florida, discovered an anonymous letter in their mailbox on Thursday.

The letter referenced posters the family had put up to celebrate their twin daughters’ graduations from high school.

“It’s time to take those hideous posters of that ugly fat black girl down off your house,” the letter said. “What a disgrace to the neighbourhood.”

The local sheriff’s office is investigating the letter and says it does not tolerate hate crimes.

A Black family in Florida says they received a racist letter in the mail demanding they take down posters of their twin daughters that they displayed in front of their home to celebrate their high school graduations.

David Sproul, the father of Xanah and Xarah Sproul, told NBC News that he found the anonymous letter on Thursday.

“Don’t you think enough is enough? It’s time to take those hideous posters of that ugly fat black girl down off your house,” the letter said. “What a disgrace to the neighbourhood. In fact, your entire brood is a disgrace to the neighbourhood. Consider moving to a ‘hood’ of your kind. Your neighbours are watching you!”

The family lives in Yulee, Florida, just north of Jacksonville. David Sproul said this is the first time his family has received hate mail during their five years living in the neighbourhood.

This year the family decided to display posters of their daughters on their front porch, celebrating their participation in marching band and their high school graduation. According to Buzzfeed News, other families in the neighbourhood shared similar signs for their graduating seniors, but the Sprouls were the only family to receive a letter.

David Sproul’s wife, Toya, filed a report with the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, which has since launched an investigation into the incident.

“We at the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office do not tolerate racism and hate crimes in our county,” Undersheriff Roy Henderson said in a statement to Buzzfeed News. “This is out of character for Nassau County and we will continue to investigate this incident. We are proud of the Sproul twins’ accomplishments and hope to get to the bottom of this soon.”

According to News4Jax, Xanah and Xarah Sproul graduated from Yulee High School as part of the National Honours Society and had been section leaders in their marching band. They’re going to Saint Leo University in Saint Leo, Florida, in the fall, and both received four-year scholarships.

The family has received an outpouring of support from neighbours following the incident, and David Sproul told NBC News that his daughters disregarded the letter “instantly,” saying the “person who wrote it didn’t even know them.”

“Although they are very accomplished young ladies and they do work very hard … at the same time, this didn’t happen to two accomplished young women. This happened to two young Black women,” David Sproul told NBC News. “The person who did this didn’t know that they had any accomplishments, didn’t know their work ethic in any way. This happened to two humans, and it shouldn’t have happened at all.”

