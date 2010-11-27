Black Eyed Peas Will Perform At Halftime Of Super Bowl

The Black Eyed Peas will perform at the halftime show of Super Bowl XLIV in Miami, the NFL announced.



It’s the first time the league has opted for a younger performer since the 2004 halftime show in Super Bowl XXXVIII featuring Janet Jackson’s “wardrobe malfunction.”

In the six shows since that controversy, the show picked Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Prince, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen, and The Who – artists who reached their peak of fame decades ago.

The Black Eyed Peas’ 2003 hit “Let’s Get It Started” was the theme song for the 2004 NBA Playoffs.

