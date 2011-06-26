Black Eyed Peas Dance Game Coming To Kinect And Wii

“We are thrilled to be working with Ubisoft to create The Black Eyed Peas Experience,” Peas spokesman will.i.am announced yesterday. A Wii version of the dance game will also be released later this year.



The video game creates avatars of the band’s four members that allows players to follow the group’s dance moves.

The first Ubisoft dance game, Michael Jackson: The Experience, has sold more than three million copies.



