Black children are nearly 3.5 times more likely to die after surgery than white children, according to a new study

Black children are 3.5 times more likely to die from surgery than white children in the US, even if they’re healthy, according to a new study.

Black children are also more likely to have surgical complications like organ failure and excessive bleeding or need follow-up surgery.

Previous research and data have shown racial disparities in healthcare and overall health.

Black children are 3.5 times more likely to die after surgery than white children even if they’re healthy going into the procedure, according to a new retrospective study.

Lead researcher Dr. Olubukola Nafiu and his team at Nationwide Children’s Hospital looked at data from the National Surgical Quality Improvement Program’s pediatric database between 2012 and 2017.

They identified 172,549 children (11.4% Black, 70.1% white) who had low-risk surgeries and 186 centres across the country, with a follow-up appointment one month later.

Despite controlling for age, type of surgery, where the surgery took place, and surgery time, the researchers found Black children had more than triple the risk of dying before reaching their 30-day check-up.

Nafiu told Insider his team expect a racial disparity in adults, but not so much in young, healthy children. And not this stark.

“Generally, we expect that healthier patients should do well with surgeries. Healthy kids have low complication rates,” Nafiu said in a press release. “The expectation should be that complication rates and/or mortality among healthy children won’t vary based on racial category. What we found is that they do.”

Black children were more likely to have severe complications

Nafiu’s team looked at surgical complications and follow-up procedures in the data, and found a racial disparity there, too.

Black children were more likely to experience excessive bleeding, organ failure, need a blood transfusion, or a surgical mesh, a device that has been linked to other medical complications.

The study had limitations. It was a retrospective study of previous data, so they couldn’t control what treatment kids got, and which hospitals they went to.

But in a sense, Nafiu said, that emphasised the point: healthcare cannot be a one-size-fits-all solution, and doctors should tailor plans based on each patient they have.

Other studies have shown racial disparities in healthcare

This is hardly the first account of racial disparity in US health and healthcare.

Studies have consistentlyshown that racism-related psychological distress can contribute to disparities in health.

Cortisol (a “stress hormone”) regulates the body’s blood sugar and blood pressure. Repeated stressors can cause too much cortisol to release, and put the body’s systems that it typically helps out of whack.

“If my body has been kind of [buckling] under the stress of high cortisol, how does that impact my genetic development? How does that impact my offspring? At some point, trauma starts to become a part of the genetic system,” Burgandy Holiday, a Philadelphia-based psychotherapist, previously told Insider.

