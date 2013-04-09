Black Caviar's Half-Brother Being Sold Today: Here's What You Need To Know

There’s never been such interest in the sale of a horse.

Black Caviar’s half-brother will be sold today in Sydney, and is widely expected to break the record $3 million sale price set six years ago.

Black Caviar is the world’s best sprinter, undefeated in 24 starts.

Her half brother, pictured above, is Lot 131 in the yearling sales at Inglis in Sydney today.

You can see the auction listing with the pedigree here.

The sale is expected between 2.30pm and 3.30pm AEST.

The colt is sired by Redoute’s Choice. The mare is Helsinge.

A list of potential buyers (see here) includes a who’s who of racing world muscle: Gai Waterhouse, Ireland’s Tom Magnier, Sheik Mohammed bin Khalifa al Maktoum, and advertising legend John Singleton.

“It is the biggest interest we have seen generally, either domestic or international, in a yearling,” Inglis managing director Mark Webster told News Ltd. “Where he ends up is really up to the market place and I do not think I should put a figure on it, but I am confident we can say he should beat the record of $3 million.”

