Black Caviar Calls It A Day

Photo:
After 25 wins from 25 starts, legendary mare Black Caviar will be retired.
Trainer Peter Moody announced this afternoon that she would begin a breeding program. Recently, her half-brother was sold for $5 million.
“The owners and myself have had a long chat for the past couple of days [and] this afternoon at lunchtime we decided 25 was a great number,” Moody told ABC News.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Cost her owners $210,000
- Born August 18, 2006
- Total earnings: $7,948,936
- Trained by Peter Moody
- Jockeys: Luke Nolen, Jarrad Noske and Ben Melham
- Stable name is Nelly
- Weighs approx 620kg
- Only once, at her first start, has Black Caviar not started odds-on. She won her debut at $3
Read more about Black Caviar here.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.