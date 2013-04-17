Black Caviar Calls It A Day

Photo:

After 25 wins from 25 starts, legendary mare Black Caviar will be retired.

Trainer Peter Moody announced this afternoon that she would begin a breeding program. Recently, her half-brother was sold for $5 million.

“The owners and myself have had a long chat for the past couple of days [and] this afternoon at lunchtime we decided 25 was a great number,” Moody told ABC News.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cost her owners $210,000

Born August 18, 2006

Total earnings: $7,948,936

Trained by Peter Moody

Jockeys: Luke Nolen, Jarrad Noske and Ben Melham

Stable name is Nelly

Weighs approx 620kg

Only once, at her first start, has Black Caviar not started odds-on. She won her debut at $3

Read more about Black Caviar here.

