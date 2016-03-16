These creepy photos of cities without people make them almost unrecognizable

For almost 40 years, photographer William W. Fuller has travelled back and forth across America, documenting his journeys.

However, instead of creating the typical postcard image, Fuller decided he wanted to make photographs of major cities in a way that makes them almost completely unrecognizable.

Fuller turned his series into a recently published book, entitled The City: A Formal View of American Urban Architecture.

Below, familiar US cities that when captured with Fuller’s lens, look more like apocalyptic, empty, and ghostly down towns.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.