These creepy photos of cities without people make them almost unrecognizable

For almost 40 years, photographer William W. Fuller has travelled back and forth across America, documenting his journeys.
However, instead of creating the typical postcard image, Fuller decided he wanted to make photographs of major cities in a way that makes them almost completely unrecognizable.
Fuller turned his series into a recently published book, entitled The City: A Formal View of American Urban Architecture.
Below, familiar US cities that when captured with Fuller’s lens, look more like apocalyptic, empty, and ghostly down towns.
Fuller first started taking pictures of the cities he travelled to in 1981. He became interested in photography after taking a course in college under well-known photographer, Henry Wessel.
Growing up just north of Chicago, Illinois, and in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Fuller was always close to, and intrigued by big cities.
Originally, he hadn't planned on making a full series of work -- but his curiosity and fascination with skyscrapers and urban architecture kept him shooting. 'In the beginning, I would just photograph cities that were interesting to me,' Fuller told Business Insider.
Fuller graduated from Penn State in the '70s with a degree in English and Speech -- but he later came to realise that those subjects were not his true calling.
After finishing school, Fuller worked as a travelling salesmen, selling decorative arts and jewellery all across the US. It was during that time that he decided to dive into the world of fine art photography.
Fortunately, his job sent him to many places -- Fuller was able to document Los Angeles, Seattle, New York City, and Denver throughout the '80s and '90s.
For this body of work, Fuller strictly used a 4x5 medium format camera and shot with black and white film.
Fuller built and worked in his own dark room to develop his film, and print his images to his own liking -- this gave him complete control over his work.
Fuller's images are reminiscent of the film noir aesthetic -- high contrast and deep shadows give them an eerie feeling.
The complete lack of people in Fuller's images, along with their 'flat' look make them timeless, and his isolation of certain buildings make the viewer focus on specifics, rather than a familiar skyline.
'I'm not photographing these buildings in any kind of way -- (not) as documentary, or street photography, or anything like that -- my whole interest is in art. I spend as much time looking at art and paintings as I do photography because it's just what interests me,' said Fuller.
Although this series has been going on for many years, Fuller does not plan on stopping anytime soon.
'I'm very close to having a million miles on three trucks that I've used (over the years),' Fuller says.
At age 68, Fuller is still an active traveller, planning to go to Baltimore to visit his daughter next month. 'Nothing is ever over,' he said.
Fuller plans to publish another book further down the road with new work. His newest book, 'The City' is currently available for purchase.
