Best Ad Of The Day: Epically Pretentious Black-And-White Fragrance Spot For Topman

Today’s ad of the day comes from U.K.-based men’s retailer Topman. The spot, directed by Alex Turvey, is an overly dramatic pitch for consumers to buy the new fragrance Distil.



The black-and-white ad shows British model Jester White standing atop a desolate, rocky cliff firmly clutching a bottle of Distil. Epic, dramatic music plays in the background while birds and debris swirl around him. After showing a close-up of White creepily staring right at the viewer, the camera cuts away to show a lone black horse galloping through a field. It makes no sense at all — which is why it’s so amusing.

Here’s the ad:

