WATCH: Black And Gold Night Is Coolest Thing You Will See This Weekend

Tonight is black-and-gold night at Kinnick Stadium as the Iowa Hawkeyes host Northwestern. It is the University of Iowa’s answer to a “black out” or a “white out” seen at other stadiums and is infinitely cooler. Here is what the stadium will look like once the sun starts to go down.



Also, the fans paid tribute to the troops with an impressive display during the national anthem.

Here is video of the pregame festivities as the fans go from black-and-gold to red-white-and-blue.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.