Black Americans fighting for equality on the frontlines of the Black Lives Matter protests explain what the movement means to them

Adam Miller/Business Insider In June, Black Lives Matter protesters took to the streets for at least 14 straight days.

Polls suggest that about 15 million to 26 million people in the US have participated in recent anti-racism rallies, according to the The New York Times.

Broadly speaking, protesters are calling for police reform, reparations for slavery, and policies that invest more in Black and brown communities.

Business Insider spoke with several Black Americans participating in New York City rallies to understand what the movement means to them.

On a large scale, protesters are calling for police reform, reform to the justice system, reparations for slavery, more investment in education, and policies that recognise in essence, that Black lives do indeed matter. But on a personal level, the movement means so much more than one chant or slogan can capture.

Business Insider spoke with several Black Americans participating in New York City rallies to understand what the movement means, in their own words.

Tennille Newbold, 26, organised a Juneteenth march from Harlem to Central Park in Manhattan. For her, peaceful protest is a way to process the incomprehensible.

Adam Miller/Business Insider Newbold leads the march from Harlem to Central Park on June 19, a day celebrating the emancipation of slaves in the US.

“We are tired. We are tired of waking up every single day and seeing Black death,” she said at the rally.

Adam Miller/Business Insider At the rally, Newbold explained her encounters with the police and the effect they have had on her.

As a child, she struggled to understand why the colour of her skin meant some people viewed her as less than. “I just remembered thinking that wasn’t fair,” she said.

Adam Miller/Business Insider Newbold’s father explained how he feels Black Americans have to work ‘twice as hard for half the results.’

“We Black people have done nothing to deserve this. They brought us here on slave ships, they separated us, took our language, took everything from us, mistreated us until today. It hurts,” her father, Melvin Newbold, 61, told Business Insider.

Adam Miller/Business Insider Newbold’s father.

For Genisha Metcalf, 33, a mother of two children, participating in peaceful demonstrations is a chance to educate her children on what it means to be Black in the US.

Adam Miller/Business Insider Metcalf and her two children attend a Black Lives Matter street mural painting on July 2.

“I want to make sure that they are a part of what’s happening, they’re not just bystanders. Also just making sure they are fully aware of their Blackness — and fully aware of just how dark and difficult these times are. Because I never want them to discount how hard people are working to make the world better for them,” she told Business Insider.

Adam Miller/Business Insider Metcalf’s son helps paint a mural in New York.

The movement is also about celebrating Black joy with her family, friends, and community, Metcalf said.

Adam Miller/Business Insider Metcalf’s son partakes in the mural painting.

Jamaal Duarte, 18, had just graduated high school when George Floyd was killed.

Adam Miller/Business Insider Duarte walks down a street in the Bronx.

“After the death of George Floyd, I was in like a weird state because I didn’t really know how to process what was happening,” he told Business Insider. “I wanted to do something and actually be a part of rectifying the situation. So the protests is what I naturally came to.”

Adam Miller/Business Insider Duarte takes part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Central Park.

For the young activist, police reform is top of mind. “We need a solution for why police officers are just killing African Americans at an obscene rate,” he said.

Adam Miller/Business Insider Black Lives Matter protesters march in Brooklyn on June 13.

“I’m actually really thankful I’m a part of this generation. We know we can actually make a change in our own country. And that’s what we’re doing. We’re just taking the reins,” he said.

Adam Miller/Business Insider People march in Brooklyn on June 14 for a Black Trans Lives Matter protest.

