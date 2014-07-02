The Uber Of Europe, BlaBlaCar, Just Raised A Whopping $US100 Million

BlaBlaCar Frédéric Mazzella, CEO; Francis Nappez, CTO; Nicolas Brusson, COO

Ridesharing startup BlaBlaCar just raised a $US100 million Series C round led by Index Ventures.

That figure makes it one of the largest venture investments in a French startup, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Here’s how it works.

Let’s say you’re driving to work and you have some extra seats. You can pop open the app and charge people looking for a ride heading in your direction. It’s like hitchhiking meets carpooling meets Uber.

BlaBlaCar has 8 million registered members and one million monthly active passengeers.

It’s currently live only in Europe — specifically, in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, the Ukraine, and the U.K.

