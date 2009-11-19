BJ's Comparable Sales Fall, But They Aren't Bothered At All

Earnings in-line. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported third quarter earnings of $0.32, but if you adjust out a pre-tax charge of $0.13, then adjust it down to $0.08 due to the one-off tax benefits it provides, BJ’s adjusted earnings per share for the third quarter were about $0.40. Analysts were expecting $0.45, which was in-line with BJ’s maths ($0.32 + $0.13 = $0.45)



Comparable sales down. Regardless, while overall third quarter sales increased 2% year over year, on a comparable store basis, they kept falling, 2.5%, once you strip out volatile gasoline sales. Yet arguably the sales decline has moderated given it was better than the nine-month 4.1% drop shown below.

Guidance maintained. Still, the company’s important fourth quarter earnings guidance remained essentially the same.

WSJ: …the warehouse retailer said its current-quarter guidance was for earnings of 96 cents to $1 a share, in line with analysts. It also narrowed its profit view for the year while raising its revenue-growth target by one percentage point to 1.5% to 2.5%.

Margins held vs. last year. Gross margin for the latest quarter was basically the same as that of last year, at 10.5%, though very slightly below the nine-month 2009 figure of 10.7%.

BJ’s continues to do relaitvely well despite the downturn, undoubtedly due to value pricing it offers strapped consumers. Table below via Value Line. Check out BJ’s official release here.

