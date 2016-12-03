Every apartment in this honeycomb-style building has a private pool on its balcony

Bjarke Ingels Group The Honeycomb/Albany Marina Residences Building designed by BIG.

Many upscale apartment complexes include pools that residents can use. But a new residential building in the Bahamas is even more luxurious.

Set to be completed by 2017, the complex features apartment units that each have a built-in private pool on their balconies.

Bjarke Ingels Group, the architecture firm that designed the building, appropriately dubbed it the “Honeycomb.” The units, which range from 914 to 2,438 square metres, start at $6.7 million.

Located in the Albany luxury resort community in Nassau, Bahamas, the Honeycomb building will be eight stories tall. Bjarke Ingels Group Construction started in 2014, and the building is nearly complete. Joining three other luxury residences planned in the area, the Honeycomb will overlook a yacht marina. Bjarke Ingels Group Designing glass-fronted balconies that could support the weight of pool water was no small feat, says William R. O'Donnell, the managing principal at DesSimone Consulting Engineers, which helped create the balconies' structure. Bjarke Ingels Group In each balcony, two 33cm, reinforced concrete slabs slant downward, fully supporting the weight of the 1.2 metre-deep pools, he says. Bjarke Ingels Group Pump lines run underneath each unit's kitchen, connecting the pools to filtration systems. DeSimone Consulting Engineers 'You can sit there almost as if it is an outdoor living room,' the BIG project team said in a statement. Bjarke Ingels Group The 53-square-kilometre building will feature 34 huge units, each of which will have a living room, dining room, open kitchen, and two to seven bedrooms. Bjarke Ingels Group For those who can afford the apartments' price tags, it doesn't get more luxurious than this. Bjarke Ingels Group

