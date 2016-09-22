Students in Copenhagen can pay AUD$795 month to live in these floating shipping container dorms

If you’re a student in Copenhagen, your next dorm could be on the water, quite literally.

Urban Riggers, a sustainable housing startup founded in 2013, is making floating communities of dorms available to college students at AUD$795 a month.

The dorms, which are modular and made of low-cost shipping containers, are less grungy than you might expect. They each include a bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen, which are all private. There are also common spaces — a courtyard, kayak landing, bathing platform, barbecue area, and roof terrace.

Bjarke Ingels, the renowned Danish architect whose firm has a 10% stake in Urban Riggers designed the units. The first unit (consisting of 12 dorm rooms) opened to the public on September 21.

Let’s take a look inside.

