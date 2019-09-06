Dana White barred BJ Penn from fighting in the UFC after recent footage showed him getting in a street fight

Photo by Getty/Christian Petersen BJ Penn has been barred from the UFC, Dana White told ESPN on Thursday.

Dana White said he was barring BJ Penn from the UFC after footage emerged of Penn in a street fight in Hawaii.

“He won’t fight again, that’s it,” White told ESPN on Thursday. “That’s a wrap.”

Two videos released by TMZ last week showed Penn being knocked to the ground by a man and then pinning the man to the ground and punching him in the head several times.

The videos were the latest leaked by TMZ showing UFC fighters involved in violence outside the Octagon.

TMZ last week released two videos of Penn, 40, fighting outside a bar in Pahoa. In one, he can be seen punching a man in the head several times while pinning him on the ground.

“He won’t fight again, that’s it,” White, the UFC president, told ESPN on Thursday. “That’s a wrap. It’s not even that this was the last straw. I didn’t love him continuing to fight anyway, but with the relationship that he and I have – he gets me on the phone, begging me for another fight. It’s hard to turn him down.

“After what I saw in that video, BJ needs to, you know, he needs to focus on his personal life before he thinks about fighting.”

Penn (16-14-2) had been touted to fight Nik Lentz later this year in what would have been his 29th fight in the Octagon.



The street fight was said to have occurred at the Lava Shack bar. A person close to Penn told TMZ that a man was following Penn around “and trying to bait him into a fight.”

In one of the videos, Penn can be seen exchanging words with a topless man and then being knocked to the ground. In the other, apparently recorded after the first, Penn can be seen wrestling the man to the ground and repeatedly punching him in the head.

The videos were the latest leaked by TMZ showing UFC stars involved in violence outside the Octagon.

Last month, TMZ released CCTV footage appearing to show Conor McGregor punching an older man in the face in a Dublin pub earlier this year. The Irish fighter has since apologised.

And earlier this week, TMZ published a video of Melvin Guillard, a former UFC fighter, knocking a man out while working as a bouncer at a bar in Denver last year.

