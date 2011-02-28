BJ Penn And Jon Fitch Fight To Draw At UFC 127

Well if you were waiting for UFC 127 to give the UFC a clear number one contender in the welterweight division following BJ Penn vs. Jon Fitch, you are going to have to keep waiting. Neither BJ Penn or Jon Fitch will likely fight for the title anytime soon as their fight ended in a draw.



BJ Penn hoped a return to welterweight would inspire a comeback after two straight losses at light heavyweight to champion Frankie Edgar. Penn’s first fight back in the division was a one round massacre of former champion Matt Hughes which saw Penn look like he had returned to prime form. Unfortunately Jon Fitch is a lot bigger, faster, and better than Matt Hughes in 2011.

The three round fight opened with an exciting first round which saw Penn shock everyone by immediately shooting in for a take down. Logic going into the fight would dictate that Penn would opt for a stand up war with Fitch who is a great wrestler and would have the size advantage on the ground. Instead, Penn surprised Fitch going for a take down and took Fitch completely out of his game plan. Penn’s technique was simply awesome and overcame the size disadvantage with skill. Penn had Fitch’s back with 90 seconds left in the round and looked dangerously close to finishing which would have given the Penn legend a rebirth. Penn looked awesome here and had Fitch on the defence for the entire round.

