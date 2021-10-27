‘The Office’ star B.J. Novak’s face is on random product ads all over the world because somebody put his photo on a public domain site

B.J. Novak. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

B.J. Novak’s face has been plastered to ads for random items all around the world.

Someone uploaded his image to a public domain site years ago and he hasn’t done anything about it since.

The list of items includes face paint, hair clippers, an electric razor, a rain poncho, and cologne.

In a series of Instagram Stories posted on Monday that have since been deleted, Novak showed off the wide selection of items you can buy with his face on them.

Some of the star-studded items in the lineup include facepaint from Uruguay and cologne from Norway, according to BuzzFeed.

Novak said someone uploaded his headshot to a public domain “years ago” but that he is “too amused to do anything about it,” BuzzFeed reported.

