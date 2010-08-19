7 Investment Ideas For The WORST CASE SCENARIO

Why:

1) Population growth. Developing nations will drive global population growth.

2) Richer diets. Rising incomes in developing nations lead to much richer diets.

3) China. China actually has a huge food problem, having one of the smallest amounts of arable land relative to population in the world.

Where to hunt for ideas:

Powershares DB Agriculture Fund (DBA), Lindsay Corporation (LNN), Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (POT)

- Exchange Trade Funds like the Powershares DB Agriculture Fund. Based on the Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity Index, it tracks commodities that include the price soaring wheat, soybeans, corn and live cattle.

- Farmland Irrigation companies like Lindsay Corporation. It produces modern irrigation system that are run by computers. Its latest quarterly results showed an increase in total revenues by 18% compared to a year earlier, the total amounting to $100.1 million. A considerable part of its good earnings come from its growing markets in Africa, Europe, as well as its Mexican and Latin American divisions.

- fertiliser producers like the Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan. The company presented, in their second fiscal quarter, earnings per share that doubled compared to the previous year and a gross margin that was the triple from a year before. BHP Biliton just offered $38 billion to buy the fertiliser company, but was turned down.

- Food processing companies like Archer Daniels Midland. It processes basic ingredients like corn, wheat or cocoa into food, sweeteners or animal feeds. In its fourth quarter earnings, the company showed net earnings of $446 million, up from $58 million a year before. Its yearly net earnings (ending June 2010) was up 25% from a year earlier.