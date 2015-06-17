The most bizarre things employees do to avoid working

We’ve all been there: chuckling at a funny cat video instead of writing that project report when our boss just happens to stroll by.

But chances are that’s hardly the strangest procrastination behaviour your supervisor has seen.

A new survey from CareerBuilder of 2,175 hiring and human resource managers finds that employees have done some pretty weird things when they should have been working.

Here are some of the most ridiculous:

Taking a sponge bath in the bathroom sink

Trying to hypnotize other employees to stop their smoking habits

Looking for a mail order bride

Sleeping on the CEO’s couch

Flying drones around the office

Meanwhile, they reported the most common productivity killers as using a cell phone and/or texting (52%), surfing the internet (44%), gossiping (37%), and using social media (36%).

Nearly half of employers surveyed said that distractions lead to a lower quality of work, and about a third said they lead to lower morale because other workers have to pick up the slack.

So what are companies doing to increase productivity? One in five employers schedules time for lunch and breaks, presumably so that employees can recharge and so that they’re less inclined to get sidetracked while working.

