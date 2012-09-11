The Most Bizarre Ways To Get In Trouble At Your Wall Street Job

Don't expect to keep your job after showing your boss your naked rear-end.

EXAMPLE: Back in 2005, Chicago-based investment banker Jason Selch was fired and forfeited his $2 million partnership when he mooned his bosses.

At the time, Selch was an employee with Wagner Asset Management when it merged with Columbia Asset Management, a subsidiary of BofA.

Shortly after the merger, Selch learned that a friend of his had been fired for not accepting lower compensation with Columbia.

This really ticked him off, so he went into the conference room where some execs, New York-based COO Roger Sayler and Chicago-based CIO Charles McQuaid, were meeting and asked if he had a non-compete agreement. He did not.

That's when he dropped his pants and mooned his superiors and told Sayler he hoped he would never return to Chicago.

Selch was eventually fired and he ended up suing the firm, but an Illinois appeals court said last month he deserved to be fired.

From the judge's ruling:

'Plaintiff violated the rules and regulations in the (employee) handbook by behaving in a disruptive, unruly and abusive manner - 'mooning' Sayler and McQuaid and informing Sayler that he was not welcome in that office and that plaintiff hoped he would never return to the Chicago office - that also may be considered obscene behaviour.'

Source: Courthouse News