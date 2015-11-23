12 bizarre things Wall Streeters do to be better traders

Photo: Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Wall Street has gone to some extreme lengths to get rich. In the hyper-competitive environment, everyone needs to be smart, fast, and ruthless.

Ask any trader, and they might have their own ideas about how to get an edge on everyone else beyond just hard work.

We’re talking about stuff that borders on the superstitious. From group habits to strange idiosyncrasies, Wall Streeters have opted for some unorthodox methods to try and improve their trading.

Here are some of the most bizarre things people have done, all in the name of the trade.

Avoid that one unlucky bathroom stall. A bond trader from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange said there was one bathroom stall at work he always avoided, because 'It has a really good track record for losing money.' Source: CNNMoney Or a male trader might amp up his testosterone level. According to CNBC, 'ageing traders and executives -- and ageing on Wall Street means 30 and up' are increasing their testosterone levels in order to stay in the game. Testosterone levels tend to decline for men over the age of 30, making them feel 'sluggish' with 'muscle aches, belly fat, low stamina, low sex drive and lack of focus.' By increasing testosterone levels, older traders aim to reverse these effects. Source: CNBC Smoke weed during work. A customer rolls a joint made of half marijuana and half tobacco to smoke inside of Frankie Sports Bar and Grill in Olympia, Washington. One friend in trading listed smoking marijuana as a trick to better trading. It's supposed to soothe your nerves, and help calm you down at work. Now check out what some of these guys are trading... 30 Stocks Traders Are Shorting Like Crazy »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.