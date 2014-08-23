Here's How The Kremlin's English-Language Propaganda Organs Are Spinning Russia's Incursion Into Ukraine

The current situation in Ukraine is reaching a head as Russian armour and aid trucks are freely flowing over the boarder, an act that Ukraine has called a “direct invasion.”

For the first time in months of crisis, NATO accused Russia of directly intervening in Ukraine’s restive east, where Kiev has been fighting Russian-supported separatists.

Separatists in the east of the country have routinely received arms and logistical support, at the least, from Russia. But this time, Russian personnel and military vehicles are coming over the border as well, threatening to inflame and already dangerous situation.

Reading through Russian state media, however, presents a mirror-opposite account of the realities on the ground.

We have collected some of the most bizarre headlines from Russian media during what’s turning into one of the most anxious moments of the Ukraine crisis.

RT shifted the blame for the chaos in Ukraine to the government in Kiev, accusing them of a “bloody” campaign at the same time that Russia’s incursion was in progress.

RT also ignored the violation of Ukraine’s borders while covering the convoy.

Kremlin-linked news service ITAR-TASS took a combative note, accusing the West of ignoring “humanity” in their policies towards Ukraine.

Itar-Tass also reports how Russia is hoping for the International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC) to help distribute aid — despite the fact that Russia kept the ICRC out of the loop as much as possible in its attempted delivery of an aid convoy to eastern Ukraine last week.

Voice of Russia is currently running heavily militaristic headlines, proclaiming the separatists to be “self-defence fighters.”

Voice of Russia is also continuing to feature a story from June on its front page declaring CIA-trained “killers” to be operating with Ukrainian government forces.

