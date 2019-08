There’s a basic rule when it comes to buttoning up a suit jacket: “Sometimes, Always, Never” — if you have a three-buttoned jacket, sometimes button the top one, always button the middle one, and never button the bottom one. Where does this tradition come from? The answer dates back to a very fat king: King Edward VII.

