A Chicken Suit And 10 Other Bizarre Courtroom Punishments

An Ohio man serves out his chicken suit punishment.

Photo: ABC News

If you’re unlucky enough to find yourself in a courtroom, you’re probably scared of hearing the words “jail” or “prison” in your sentence.But more frequently, judges are issuing strange punishments to give convicts an alternative to the big house or even having to pay a fine.



Just a few weeks ago, a judge ordered a South Carolina woman to read the Old Testament as part of her punishment for drunk driving.

She’s not alone.

Another defendant was sentenced to wear a chicken suit in public while two others handed out water-safety fliers while standing in a kiddie pool.

