14 surprising and bizarre photos from oilfield workers reveal what crude oil actually looks like when it comes out of the ground

Tony Hemen Dozens of oil and gas workers shared their photos of crude oil, and they make ‘black gold’ seem like a misnomer.

If there’s one substance that drives the global economy, it’s oil – and oil has had a chaotic couple of months.

The coronavirus pandemic has cratered fuel demand, while at the same time Saudi Arabia has boosted supply.

These forces have sent the price into a tailspin and driven companies to bankruptcies, layoffs, and spending cuts.

While oil is at the epicentre of energy news, there’s little focus on the substance itself.

Business Insider asked dozens of oilfield workers to share their photos. They reveal that crude oil comes in all different colours and consistencies.

The success of many of the world’s corporate giants, which are worth hundreds of billions in market value, depends on a single substance that formed from the ancient remains of algae and plants – oil.

A fossil fuel, oil is one of the planet’s largest economic drivers. And in case you missed it, it’s had a rocky couple of months.

The coronavirus pandemic has cratered demand for fuel, while at the same time Saudi Arabia has boosted supply. Together, these forces have sent the price of oil into a tailspin, forcing companies to file for bankruptcy, lay off workers, and cut spending by billions.



All of this is, thanks to just one commodity, which often feels intangible. You hear about oil as a price, or in industry revenue.

But what does it actually look like when it comes out of the ground?

Business Insider reached out to dozens of US oil and gas workers on Facebook and asked them to share their photos of crude oil.

The images reveal that crude oil comes in all kinds of colours and consistencies. And that the classic image of oil as a thick, black, tar-like substance is often pretty far from what wells pump out of the ground – at least in the US.



Some oil looks like green juice, like this bottle from the Bakken oilfield in North Dakota.

The ratio of different hydrocarbon molecules and other substances such as sulphur determines the colour of crude, according to Foued Badrouchi, a doctoral student in the department of petroleum engineering at the University of North Dakota.

The oil’s relative density, known as specific gravity, also affects the colour, he said.

“Crude is different colours when it first comes out of the ground,” George Brackett, a member of a Bakken oil and gas Facebook discussion group, wrote on Facebook. “Bakken crude is a green colour.”

Lighter, or less-dense, crude tends to be more greenish-brown, another member wrote.

Here’s some more greenish crude in a container called a “thief.”

This crude from West Texas has a low specific gravity, said Ramiro Martinez, another group member, who shared the photo. That’s why the liquid is almost translucent.

Oil workers use containers like these to test the oil’s relative density, temperature, and other properties before it goes into a pipeline.

Sediment can build up in the oil storage tank, which you can see here.

“When transporting the oil from the well to the pipeline by truck, we need to test the oil to make sure it’s good quality,” Ted Farni, an oil buyer, wrote on Facebook. “We use tools to get samples and test temperature and gravity.”

In this photo, the lighter-green at the bottom of the thief is sediment.

Here’s another green smoothie from North Dakota.

The tool sticking out measures the oil’s specific gravity.

Crude can also be thick and waxy, like this oil from Utah.

Crude oil that has a high proportion of paraffin – a type of hydrocarbon – is thick and waxy, especially at low temperatures. This is an example of a heavier crude with a much higher relative density or higher specific gravity.

“It causes huge problems for us,” Badrouchi said. “It’s like wax. The oil with a lot of paraffins is so heavy it can clog the well.”

To transport waxy oil, you have to keep it hot.

This crude is from Roosevelt, Utah, according to Micah Tobias Barker, an oil truck driver who shared the photo.

“All the crude out there is completely saturated with wax to the point that all the tanks are insulated and the oil has to be kept hot to transport,” he wrote on Facebook. “We aren’t allowed to load it unless it’s between 140-180 degrees Fahrenheit.”

‘This is good, clean oil, but high paraffin’

Here’s some more waxy oil, this time from Montana.

“Some of the older wells around Killdeer [North Dakota] had so much paraffin in the oil that if you didn’t get it off your truck in time in winter you were stuck with basically a candle inside the tank,” Steven Unterseher, an oil worker who moderates the Bakken oilfield discussion group, wrote on Facebook.

Other crude is yellowish, like this one from West Texas…

This crude is much lighter, which is why it looks nearly transparent.

“Light crude oil contains a large amount of liquid natural gas,” Badrouchi said. Liquid natural gas is essentially natural gas – namely, methane – that’s been cooled down or pressurised into a liquid form.

…or even clear, such as this bottle, also from West Texas.

The bottom is water and the top is oil.

Crude oil can take on an orange colour, too.

When you see crude in a container like this it indicates that it’s been mixed with a solvent and spun in a centrifuge. That allows you to see how much water and sediment the oil contains – in this case, there’s a bit of each at the lower tip.

Water can “accumulate and freeze pipes eventually down the line,” Farni said. “Also, if the oil is 2% water or dirt the buyer wants a discount. In volume, it adds up.”

Or it can even look red.

“Some of the oil south of the [Missouri River] is this magnificent fluorescent red-orange-yellow-green, all at the same time,” Farni said. “It’s weird and I’m not sure why other than just the location.”

This is another light oil that’s been spun in a centrifuge.

Again, you can see a small amount of sediment at the lower tip.

This turquoise crude comes from a natural gas plant in Texas.

This is a shot of what’s called condensated oil, which comes from a natural gas plant in Midland, Texas.

Badrouchi says that some natural gas is “wet,” meaning that it has a lot of condensation. The condensation is high-gravity crude oil, he said. “This is very high quality because it’s very light,” he said.

Even from just two days of hauling oil, you can see a whole range of colours.

“Crude oil is actually some pretty interesting stuff,” Rich Sorenson Junior, who’s also part of the oilfield group, wrote on Facebook. “I just wish people understood it better and how crucial it is to life as we know it.”

