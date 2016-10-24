This new travel pillow could make sleeping on flights much easier

It’s a known problem that 35% of people aren’t getting enough sleep. One company hopes to change that by making naps more feasible throughout the day. Studio Banana Things, known for their outlandish Ostrich Pillow, has begun selling the Ostrich Pillow Light, a smaller and travel-sized version. The 360? pillow can cover your forehead, eyes, or neck to help you get that perfect snoozing angle.

