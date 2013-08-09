10 Bizarre (And Weirdly Expensive) 'One Of A Kind' Items On Etsy

If you’re in the market for vintage sports paraphernalia, vegan jewelry, or flower headbands, Etsy is the place to go. The site has a reputation for attracting talented amateur artists with unique wares to sell, and is perfect for anyone looking for one-of-a-kind or handmade items.

But some of those one-of-a-kind items toe the line between unique and creepy, and some are insanely overpriced.

From $US14,000 magic wands to eerily-lifelike squirrel wedding cake toppers, we rounded up the weirdest and wildest that Etsy sellers have to offer.

A photo that 'proves' Nicolas Cage is a vampire Price: $US250,000 'Nicolas Cage is a Vampire: Original c.1870 carte de visite showing a man who looks exactly like Nick Cage. Personally, I believe it's him and that he is some sort of walking undead/vampire, et cetera, who quickens/reinvents himself once every 75 years or so. 150 years from now, he might be a politician, the leader of a cult, or a talk show host. Guaranteed to be an original 1860s-70s photograph and not a modern reproduction, copy or photo manipulation.' See it on Etsy here. A ridiculously expensive teapot Price: $US250,000 'Multiple ash, orange tea glaze and crystal matt with celadon liner on porcelain teapot tea pot 6.75' x 7.25' ' See it on Etsy here. A genuine sorcerer's stone Price: $US200,000 'The Thelema Stone: A genuine stone dating from 19th century used by the infamous Aleister Crowley. The stone is very rare and very dangerous to use! Used right, great and terrible things can be achieved. Sir Aleister Crowley used the stone for Scrying. Scrying has been used in many cultures in the belief that it can divine the past, present, or future and summon Spiritual creatures for personal purposes. A genuine chanting phrase and details how to set up will be included.' See it on Etsy here. A marionette that will give you nightmares Price: $US25,000 'Monster OOAK (one of a kind) marionette art doll ceramic found object mache: I made this puppet in Eugene, Oregon. I shopped for supplies entirely in dumpsters. This one is named 'Monster', his voice is my falsetto and he has the personality of the ancient Taoist philosopher Chaung Tzu. He was like our Kermit the frog and he is basically not for sale (notice the outrageous price tag).' See it on Etsy here. A 100% real magic wand Price:$US14,750 'Magic Wand Authentic Harry Potter Type Rare Emerald Feldspar And Crystal: This is an authentic, real, magic wand of great healing powers. It is fitted with a clear crystal for focus, and an emerald for healing. For the serious practitioner only, this wand has the potential to increase your powers easily by tenfold. Just holding it in your hand you can feel its ability to focus power, as you feel your increased energy as it simply throbs through your fingers. This is not a toy, a replica, or an object to be taken lightly. This wand is rarer than the rarest diamond imaginable and far more valuable.' See it on Etsy here. An alien that will put you in touch with cosmic spirits (and hold your CDs) Price: $US7,700 'One of a kind Alien cd rack with history of psytrance and custom made neon mood light: The most unique creature on our planet and his name is GOALIEN. He will come to you with full rack of GOATRANCE , PSYTRANCE and CHILL OUT MUSIC that he collect for 20 years and all cds with original covers and in mint condition. Dance is active meditation, when we dance we go beyond thought, beyond mind, and beyond our own individuality - to become one in the divine ecstasy of union with the cosmic spirit. this music will make you fly , I call it - high-energy music. its one of the kind and there is no other one like him in the whole world. Get ready to feel the rhythm!' See it on Etsy here. A power pendant for serious witches only Price: $US5,500 'One of a Kind Magickal Power Quartz Crystal pendant of Power Multi Stone Beauty Sterling Silver: UP for consideration to a serious magickal practitioner is this one of a kind, custom made Witches Power Pendant. This piece was made by a High Priestess and took several years to complete. It should be insured. A very powerful stone for healing and energy work, it clears negativity. We will only consider serious offers for this item. This piece has been worn during the last decade for ritual for spells. It is a gorgeous one of a kind example of a witches creation process and her belief in gemstone magick. This piece in a gallery would most likely be several thousands more then what we are asking.' See it on Etsy here. A terrifying sculpture of a rabbit Price: $US1,971.61 'Buddy - One of a kind art sculpture: Buddy is a furless rabbit, baring alfalfa sprouts incased in dew drops on his belly. He is a one of a kind polymer clay sculpture. This piece comes secured to the hand crafted rotating wooden stand, sent with a certificate of authenticity.' See it on Etsy here. A pair of squirrel cake toppers that are a little too realistic Price: $US950 'Custom Wedding Cake Topper / Animal Sculptures / 2 Handmade Needle Felted Squirrels / by Fibre Artist GERRY / Large: A Bride and Groom Squirrel for Wedding Cake Toppers. Needle Felted Sculpture of the Grey Squirrel for the Groom and a rare white squirrel for the Bride. This listing is for TWO 6 inch high (plus tail) squirrels in the sitting position. I can also make other positions if desired. This one has poseable front legs and tail. This is Charles A. Corn III and Isabella Nutkins...soon to be Mrs. Charles A. Corn lll.' See it on Etsy here. The perfect headpiece for the martyr in your life Price: $US925 'Crown of Thorns Halo Headpiece: A crown of thorns fit for a king on earth (that's you). Cast from white bronze, each halo is completely unique and handmade to order. Three woven vines make up this dangerously beautiful piece that is sure to make a statement. Each and every Crown of Thorns Halo is handmade just for you. Please include your hat size or a measurement of the crown of your head in the notes to seller.' See it on Etsy here. Now see something more inspirational These Are The Books That Changed Our Lives >

