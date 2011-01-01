The 11 Most Bizarre News Stories Of 2010

From naked mailmen, to kidney eating vampires, a lot of weird headlines circulated news outlets throughout 2010.
It’s a reminder that however weird you think your life gets, there’s weirder things out there.
A musician in Boston needed some extra money for a film he was producing and decided selling his soul was the answer to his money problems. Naturally, he put his soul for sale on eBay for $5,000. Before eBay took his post down (eBay requires items for sale are tangible) he received one offer from a Canadian man for $666.
David Goodman, a Wisconsin mail carrier, delivered mail to a law office completely in the nude. Goodman explained he was only trying to cheer up a girl who worked in the office who seemed stressed. Police officers didn't like this excuse and cited Goodman for 'lewd and lascivious behaviour.'
Jason Davis, a resident of Huntington Beach, California, gave his neighbours cookies laced with Marijuana as a gift. Unknowingly, the neighbour gave the cookies to his son and his two friends who ate the cookies and were later hospitalized for dizziness, headache, and uncontrollable vomiting.
A wandering goat must have been mesmerized by his reflection in a glass door of a new strip club in Cochella, Calif. The goat rammed into the door in January, causing $2,000 worth of damage to the strip club that was to open later that week.
Not a Priest, nor a Rabbi married this Tokyo couple in May. Instead, a four-foot robot led the nuptials.
A 57-year-old blind man was restricted from entering a restaurant in Australia because restaurant owners thought his guide dog was gay. When Mr. Ian Jolly and Ms. Chris Lawrence asked if it was alright for them to bring their 'guide dog,' in, the owners misunderstood and said the 'gay dog,' was not allowed.
Andrew Whiteman, a 21-year-old Ohio resident was arrested while trying to break into a drug store while highly intoxicated at 3:19 in the morning. While Whiteman was transported to the police station, he told the deputies he was a '100-year-old vampire' and he 'could smell their blood from the back seat.' At the booking area, he told a female adviser that he wanted to eat her kidney.
A woman dressed up as a cat was robbing Manhattan shoe and beauty stores in June. She reportedly walked in to stores, whispered to the employees she had a gun, and demanded money. The most bizarre part of this story may be the police sketch (left).
An Ohio woman just couldn't get a date, so she decided to call 911. Bernadette Music called 911 operators four or five times asking for a date. She was throw into jail for disorderly conduct while intoxicated.
Brenda Allison, a 50-year-old British mum has a higher electro-magnetic field than most and metal objects can actual stick to her.
Angeles Duran legally registered the sun with a notary public and now claims she now owns the sun. Duran is attempting to get around the United Nations Outer Space Treaty which states, 'outer space is not subject to national appropriation by claim of sovereignty, by means of use or occupation, or by any other means.' But Duran says she states her claim of ownership legally and calls herself the owner of the sun.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.