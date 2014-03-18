9 Bizarre Jobs Our Ancestors Did That No Longer Exist

Recuerdos de Pandora A ‘knocker-up’ made sure you got to work on time.

We could all be dinosaurs. The Economist predicts that robots are going to replace telemarketers, accountants, and retail workers, and Bill Gates says software bots will take even more jobs.

This isn’t the first time that whole swaths of the labour market have gone extinct: The Industrial Revolution did away with gigs that your great-great-grandparents might have had that sound preposterous to us today.

Based on the Bureau of Labour Statistic’s occupational classification list from 1850 and some research of our own, we found several bizarre-sounding occupations that are now totally extinct.

Additional reporting by Vivian Giang.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.