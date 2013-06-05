31 Crazy Fast Food Menu Items You Can Only Get In Japan

McDonald’s recently made headlines for the Japanese Mega-Potato.



The Mega-Potato (say that out loud, it sounds awesome, “MEGA-POTATO!”) is a huge container of fries that also holds the distinction as the highest-calorie McDonald’s menu item ever.

McDonald’s isn’t the only chain working to make more interesting fast food — at least to Wesern taste buds— in Japan.

We tracked down some of the most bizarre menu items Japanese fast food chains have on offer.

Kim Bhasin contributed to this story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.