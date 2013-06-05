31 Crazy Fast Food Menu Items You Can Only Get In Japan

McDonald’s recently made headlines for the Japanese Mega-Potato.
The Mega-Potato (say that out loud, it sounds awesome, “MEGA-POTATO!”) is a huge container of fries that also holds the distinction as the highest-calorie McDonald’s menu item ever.
McDonald’s isn’t the only chain working to make more interesting fast food — at least to Wesern taste buds— in Japan.
We tracked down some of the most bizarre menu items Japanese fast food chains have on offer.
Kim Bhasin contributed to this story.
This $16 burger consists of a classic Wendy's beef patty loaded up with all the regular fixings plus a healthy dose of fatty duck liver.
The Mega McMuffin consists of two breakfast sausage patties, cheese, egg, bacon, and ketchup all between a classic McDonald's English muffin.
The Mega-Potato holds the honour of being the highest-calorie McDonald's menu item of all time. Its nearly a pound of the brand's french fries.
This massive Burger King beef patty is topped with pepperoni, mozzarella and marinara sauce, and stacked on a 9-1/2-inch sesame seed bun.
The Meat Monster loads two beef patties, a chicken breast, two slices of cheese, three pieces of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion onto a classic sesame bun.
This is a classic Domino's pie topped with grilled eggplant, truffle cheese sauce, and thick slabs of premium sirloin steak.
Burger King slips a slice of flame-grilled apple into their Whopper Jr. giving their classic burger an extra special sweet twist.
The Big Bacon Bargain loads up to 15 strips of bacon onto any regular Burger King item for a limited time and a nominal fee.
This Italian-themed burger is topped with spaghetti and tomato sauce. The bun has cute pandas stamped on top.
A regular beef patty topped with lobster, lettuce, tomato, and onion make up this new, 'premium' Wendy's creation. Lobster Surf and Turf burgers are sold for about $16.
Goya is a bitter melon used in some Japanese cuisine. This burger is made from goya. The chain also offers goya rings and goya omelets.
The Mos rice burger has a bun that's made out of rice instead of bread. Unlike American burgers, it has slices of beef.
The mille-feuille is a dessert that is a flaky version of a cream puff. It's glazed on the outside, and filled with pastry cream or apple jam. Powdered sugar is sprinkled on top.
The Gracoro burgers are Japan's take on the croquette. The fried patties contain macaroni, shrimp, and white sauce.
The Cheese Katsu Burger contains a fried pork cutlet stuffed with cheese, topped with cabbage, and oozing with sweet and sour sauces.
Shaka Shaka Chicken consists of a deep fried chicken patty and a side of McDonald's spices. You control the amount of flavour by seasoning the chicken yourself.
This triple-layered Starbucks concoction has a base of coffee gelatin, a body of creamy café au lait, and is topped with whipped cream.
Mini bacon-wrapped hotdogs surround a cheesy centre topped with mini hamburgers, peppers, mushrooms, and onions on this Pizza Hut creation.
The Mega Mac is basically a Big Mac on steroids. Double meat and all the fixings gives McDonald's fans more of the taste they love.
The Mega Teriyaki Burger features two beef patties drenched in a sweet teriyaki sauce, lettuce, cheese, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Mini corn dogs surround layers of cheese, sausage, bacon, ham, mushroom, onion, pepper, garlic and, of course, tomato sauce on this Pizza Hut pie.
The Rodeo Burger is a triple patty burger topped with six onion rings, lettuce, tomato, sliced raw onion, mayo, and BBQ sauce.
Denny's Japan is dishing out New Zealand beef topped with foie gras and sliced truffles, served with a red wine reduction for about $15.
Pizza-La is a successful Japanese franchise. This specialty dish features a pizza with a hot dog crust.
This thing has a beef patty with 'steak filling,' cooked egg, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, crispy onions, steak sauce (with soy and 'smoked' flavours) and an extra middle bun.
The Five Patty Whopper is as big and meat-packed as its name suggests. Five burger patties are topped with all the usual fixings and Burger King's special dressing.
Just in case five patties wasn't enough, Burger King had one with seven to promote the launch of Windows 7.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.