Japan's Epic Fast Food War Inspired These Crazy Menu Items

Photo: Screenshot Inventorspot
There’s a marketing war going on in Japan’s fast food industry. Everyone’s trying to one-up each other amid intense competition. In 2010, McDonald’s and KFC had an all-out advertising war to win chicken-lovers across the nation. Wendy’s couldn’t handle the heat in 2009 and was forced to pull out. It didn’t re-enter the market until the very end of 2011.
International fast food titans have to deal with each other, plus, they have to compete with the many local chains, some of which are quite powerful.
Japan has had a recent interest in more sophisticated items, and as the chains keep pushing the envelope, you end up getting some pretty bizarre things on the menus.
This $16 burger consists of a classic Wendy's beef patty loaded up with all the regular fixings plus a healthy dose of fatty duck liver.
The Mega McMuffin consists of two breakfast sausage patties, cheese, egg, bacon, and ketchup all between a classic McDonald's English muffin.
This massive Burger King beef patty is topped with pepperoni, mozzarella and marinara sauce, and stacked on a 9-1/2-inch sesame seed bun.
The Meat Monster loads two beef patties, a chicken breast, two slices of cheese, three pieces of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion onto a classic sesame bun.
This is a classic Domino's pie topped with grilled eggplant, truffle cheese sauce, and thick slabs of premium sirloin steak.
Burger King slips a slice of flame-grilled apple into their Whopper Jr. giving their classic burger an extra special sweet twist.
The Big Bacon Bargain loads up to 15 strips of bacon onto any regular Burger King item for a limited time and a nominal fee.
A regular beef patty topped with lobster, lettuce, tomato, and onion make up this new, 'premium' Wendy's creation. Lobster Surf and Turf burgers are sold for about $16.
The Cheese Katsu Burger contains a fried pork cutlet stuffed with cheese, topped with cabbage, and oozing with sweet and sour sauces.
Shaka Shaka Chicken consists of a deep fried chicken patty and a side of McDonald's spices. You control the amount of flavour by seasoning the chicken yourself.
This triple-layered Starbucks concoction has a base of coffee gelatin, a body of creamy café au lait, and is topped with whipped cream.
Mini bacon-wrapped hotdogs surround a cheesy centre topped with mini hamburgers, peppers, mushrooms, and onions on this Pizza Hut creation.
The Mega Mac is basically a Big Mac on steroids. Double meat and all the fixings gives McDonald's fans more of the taste they love.
The Mega Teriyaki Burger features two beef patties drenched in a sweet teriyaki sauce, lettuce, cheese, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Mini corn dogs surround layers of cheese, sausage, bacon, ham, mushroom, onion, pepper, garlic and, of course, tomato sauce on this Pizza Hut pie.
The Rodeo Burger is a triple patty burger topped with six onion rings, lettuce, tomato, sliced raw onion, mayo, and BBQ sauce.
Denny's Japan is dishing out New Zealand beef topped with foie gras and sliced truffles, served with a red wine reduction for about $15.
This thing has a beef patty with 'steak filling,' cooked egg, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, crispy onions, steak sauce (with soy and 'smoked' flavours) and an extra middle bun.
The Five Patty Whopper is as big and meat-packed as its name suggests. Five burger patties are topped with all the usual fixings and Burger King's special dressing.
Just in case five patties wasn't enough, Burger King had one with seven to promote the launch of Windows 7.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.