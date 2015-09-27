17 bizarre yet beautiful hotels around the world

Sometimes, where you stay can help make a trip unforgettable.
In countries around the world, there are quirky and innovative accommodations that take guests to new heights and unimaginable environments.
From the transparent bubble rooms of theAttrap’Rêves, which sit nestled in the forests of France, to Amsterdam’s Faralda Crane Hotel, where rooms are situated within a 164-foot-tall crane, here are 17 fascinatingly unusual hotels around the world.
The Jumbo Stay hostel is a Boeing 747 jumbo jet that was converted into a hotel and is located on a disused runway at the Stockholm Arlanda Airport in Sweden.
Areas like the flight deck have been converted into en-suite double bedrooms, the first class cabin was transformed into a 24-hour cafe, and a communal balcony on the cockpit offers runway views to guests.
Giraffe Manor, located between Nairobi and the Ngong Hills Nature Reserve in Kenya, shares its 10 luxurious rooms and suites with the friendly giraffes who live on the property. They often greet guests during breakfast.
Hotel Casa Verde is nestled on a coastal rainforest bluff of the Manuel Antonio National Park in Costa Rica. Besides its accommodations that offer stunning views of the nearby coastline, there are suites built within a refurbished 1965 Boeing 727 airframe that jets out from the jungle canopy to offer panoramic views.
Created by a couple who are artists, the Dog Bark Park Inn, located in Cottonwood, Idaho, was inspired by the countless wooden dogs the couple would carve for a QVC television series. The cosy accommodation is decorated with dog carvings and sleeps four.
The Kolarbyn eco-lodges are 12 forest huts -- complete with two beds and sheep skin rugs -- situated near lake Skärsjön in Skinnskatteberg, Sweden. The huts come with wood heaters, guided walks, candles, matches, and firewood, but since they don't have electricity, the site is beautifully illuminated with oil lamps and candles at night.
To reach ultimate heights, head to the Farlada Crane Hotel in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Three luxury hotel suites, a spa pool, and a television broadcasting studio sit within the 164-foot-high crane overlooking the city.
The rooms offer breathtaking panoramic views over Amsterdam and are decorated with clean and playful designs.
Hotel Ještěd, located on Mount Ještěd in Liberec, Czech Republic, calls itself the 'hotel and restaurant above the clouds' thanks to its location at 3,320 feet above sea level. Guests are taken to the hotel via cable cars and each of the rooms comes with magnificent views of the mountains.
Palacio de Sal, located on Salar de Uyuni in Potosi, Boliva, is constructed out of one million 35 centimeter blocks of salt. The structure -- complete with a dry sauna, stem room, saltwater baths, and a golf course -- has a specific rule: no licking the walls.
The Huettenpalas hotel (or Hüttenpalast) is located in Berlin, Germany, and brings the experience of camping indoors with six wooden cabins and vintage caravans scattered inside an old vacuum cleaner factory.
The accommodations are large enough to fit a double bed and the hotel includes a central dining area, garden, and shared bathrooms.
Caravans and cabins start at about $US78 per night for single or double occupancy >
The Balancing Barn is a holiday home designed by Dutch architecture firm MVRDV that dramatically hangs over the landscape of a nature reserve in Suffolk, UK. The house is composed of four double bedrooms, a staircase that provides access to the garden, and panoramic windows that overlook the woods, ponds, and meadows.
Prices for a week are around $US3,934 and prices for a long weekend stay are about $US2,684.
The Skylodge Adventure Suites by Natura Vive are three capsule suites situated at the top of a 1,200-foot-high mountain in Cuzco, Peru, that offers breathtaking views. To sleep at these lodges, people must climb or use the nearby hiking trail through ziplines, but each suite comes with four beds, a dining area, and a private bathroom.
The Inntel Hotels Amsterdam Zaandam in Zaandam, Amsterdam, is made of stacks of houses modelled after the traditional houses of the Zaan region. Rooms include fun themes like the Taste Deluxe Room (decorated with food photos), the Craft Deluxe room (showcasing photos of the crafts made in the area), the Factory Design Room (filled with historic pictures of factories on the Saen waterfront), and the Tsar Peter Suite (designed in these style of the Tsar Peter House in Zaandam).
The Aurora-Express Bed and Breakfast in Fairbanks, Alaska, is made out of authentic Alaska Railroad cars.
Inside, many of the rooms are decorated with historical themes from the state and include the romantic ambiance of trains from the past.
No Man's Fort, located in Portsmouth, UK, is a fort that has been transformed into a luxury hotel. It was previously used to protect Portsmouth from attacks by Napoleon III but today it is composed of 22 guest bedrooms with windows made of former gun ports, a private lighthouse suite at the top, two helipads, a nightclub, a restaurant, and a bar.
