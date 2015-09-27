17 bizarre yet beautiful hotels around the world

Faralda Crane Hotel Amsterdam Amsterdam’s Faralda Crane Hotel offers guests amazing views of the city.

Sometimes, where you stay can help make a trip unforgettable.

In countries around the world, there are quirky and innovative accommodations that take guests to new heights and unimaginable environments.

From the transparent bubble rooms of theAttrap’Rêves, which sit nestled in the forests of France, to Amsterdam’s Faralda Crane Hotel, where rooms are situated within a 164-foot-tall crane, here are 17 fascinatingly unusual hotels around the world.

