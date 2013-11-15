15 Bizarre Guinness World Records

Most world records are pretty standard — the world’s smallest man (

21.5 inches tall), the world’s oldest twin sisters (

103 years old), or the world’s highest standing jump (

4 feet 10 inches onto a platform) are all interesting factoids to know.

But other records are totally wacky, like the biggest jigsaw puzzle made of tents or the largest gathering in Sumo wrestler suits (seriously).

In honour of Guinness World Records Day today, we’re taking a look back at some of the strangest records broken in recent history.

On July 28, 2013, 1,213 people broke a Guinness World Record by applying facial masks for 10 minutes at the same time in Taipei. Source: Reuters Chris 'The Duchess' Walton is the current Guinness World Record holder for longest fingernails. Seen here in NYC back in 2011, her nails (which she's been growing for 18 years) measured 10 feet 2 inches on her left hand and 9 feet 7 inches on her right at the time. Source: Reuters In February 2013, 4,483 people hula-hooped for seven minutes, setting the Guinness World Record for most number of people simultaneously hula-hooping. The event took place at the Thammasat University stadium on the outskirts of Bangkok. Source: Reuters The Guinness World Record for 'Most spoons on a human body' belongs to Etibar Elchiyev. Here he is in Tbilisi, Georgia in December 2011 when he won the title with 50 metal spoons magnetized to his body. Source: Reuters China's Jin Songhao set the Guinness World Record for the longest time spent in direct full body contact with snow in January 2011. His time was 46 minutes and seven seconds. Source: Reuters These 52 chefs set the world record in February 2013 for the world's largest Cantonese fried rice in Costa Rica. It served over 7,000 people and weighed almost 3,000 pounds. Source: Reuters Milan Roskopf of Slovakia broke his own previous world record in June 2009 by juggling three motor saws 62 successful times in a row. His previous record was 35. Source: Reuters These thrill-seekers still hold the record for most naked riders on a theme park ride with 102 riders in Southeast England on August 8, 2010. Source: Reuters In Northern England, Pete Glazebrook looks lovingly at his prize-winning onion which weighed a stunning 17 pounds. It's the Guinness World Record holder for heaviest onion and has held the title since September 2011. Source: Reuters Beekeeper She Ping in China covered his body with 331,000 bees (or 73 pounds) in April 2012 to break the previous record of 59 pounds of bees. Source: Reuters To set a brand new Guinness World Record for 'the largest jigsaw made of tents,' 900 tents were placed on a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province in China in October 2012 to form a Chinese dragon. Source: Reuters Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe currently holds the Guinness World Record for 'tallest mohawk' at 3 feet and 8.6 inches tall. He entered the Guinness World Records in September 2012 for his 'do. Source: Reuters Romania set the Guinness World Record for world's biggest national flag in Clinceni near Bucharest in May of this year. The flag measured 1,146 feet long by 744 feet tall. Source: Reuters Not only does the Resorts World Sentosa's S.E.A. Aquarium in Singapore hold the title for world's largest aquarium with 80,000 animals, 800 species, and 42.9 million litres of water, it also holds the record for 'world's largest acrylic panel.' Source: Reuters And in June 2010, runners dressed in inflatable Sumo costumes and claimed the new world record for a mass Sumo Suit gathering at a run in Battersea Park in London. Source: Reuters One country holds a ton of records. China Has Set Some Truly Insane World Records >

