Bizarre Google Stock Moves: Traders React*

A Google trader on Google’s strange behaviour in the last 10 minutes of trading:



crime that is happening in the nasdaq!!!!!

please look at a day chart of goog. here are the facts:

goog opened the day at 395

and traded from 395 to 416 thru around 3:50pm

at 3:50pm craziness ensued. some [email protected]#$%$ institution or HF fucker

put in a ridiculous buy, followed by a ridiculous SELL order in goog.

and the stock RIPPED to 489

then TANKED to 200

and closed the day at 341

it is now 4:12pm and goog is trading at 403 in after hours.

and what is gonna happen???? the fucking mafia @#$%$ at nasd are

GUARANTEED to break EVERY SINGLE trade in goog from 350pm till

probably now. they haven’t announced it yet. but 10000000% says they

will within the hour.

why would the nasd break GOOD and ACTUAL trades you ask? because

these fucking fucks (i’m sorry but i’m livid) reward the big behemoths

funds and institutions and treat the lil guys like me and my

colleagues as their personal bitches. we traded against this move in

goog. we sold into the up. we bot into the dip. we RISKED our

fucking cash to make money. and sure enough, we did make money. but

we will be wrongfully fucked OUT of our profits when WE TOOK the risk

to trade this fucking piece of shit stock.

sure, some order monkey at one of these firms probably went to buy 10M

goog instead of 10K goog. maybe he did? maybe he didn’t. but that

should be the nature of this business. trading is UNFORGIVING. buyer

beware right????? not in this fucking communist fascist pay-off

vandal fucking mafia business.

i’m beyond irate. beyond. u dont understand HOW FUCKING often this

shit happens and we’re the ones getting fucked. u know, when i buy

100k of a stock and i only mean to buy 10k of a stock, u know how much

recourse i have? take a guess will you!!!! NONE. FUCKING NONE.

yet these @#$%$ fucks are granted complete and total diplomatic

immunity to lie, cheat, steal and murder any given day of the week.

fuck them. fuck nasd. fuck u all (well not u carney – heart u).

post this email if u please. i care naught. just remove my fucking

name. i don’t want them knowing who to go after when i burn down the

fucking nasd building (kidding. just kidding folks!!!)

f u all u fucking @#$%#$% fucks!!!!

*UPDATE: As our trader friend predicted, NASDAQ is breaking the end of the day trades in Google. Here’s the official notice from NASDAQ:

NASDAQ Operations has recently updated the status of the following NASDAQ Market System(s) to the NASDAQ Trader website:

Pursuant to Rule 11890(b) NASDAQ, on its own motion, has determined to cancel all trades in security Google Inc Cl – A “GOOG” at or above $425.29 and at or below $400.52 that were executed in NASDAQ between 15:57:00 and 16:02:00 ET. In addition, NASDAQ will be adjusting the NASDAQ Official Closing Cross (NOCP)and all trades executed in the cross to $400.52. This decision cannot be appealed. MarketWatch has coordinated this decision to break trades with other UTP Exchanges. NASDAQ will be cancelling trades on the participant’s behalf.

And, of course, we have our trader friend’s mild-mannered reaction:

Here u go. Here u fucking go. Let me tell u, I risked about $1M of my own fucking money today and sure enough it looked like I would walk away with a $4m payday. And now???? Nothing! Nothing to show for trading against these extortionist scum. There are not enough curse words in the english language for me to summarize how I feel.

I envision a scene out of McCarthys The Road only it’s not a backcountry full of ash and anguish that I’m walking thru. It’s the NASDAQ motherfucking market!!! It needs to be nuked. It’s cancerous and it needs chemo and I’d love nothing more to administer it myself. Death to nasd

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.