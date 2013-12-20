The Most Bizarre Google Autocomplete Suggestions

Megan Rose Dickey

Google has some pretty strange autocomplete suggestions.

As you type into the Google search box, autocomplete tries to guess what you’re searching for in order to save you time. The search queries you see in autocomplete are a reflection of the search activity of all Google users and the content of Web pages indexed by Google. You may also see suggestions based on your previous searches.

Let’s take a look at 11 bizarre autocomplete suggestions.

1. Who knew octopuses were loud!

Google search 4Screenshot

2. I prefer a more respectable brownie.

Google search 3Screenshot

3. Don’t worry, we won’t tell anyone!

Google search 2Screenshot

4. How does that even happen?

Google search mouldScreenshot

5. They cry their eyes out.

InstagramScreenshot

6. Good lord.

Google autocompleteScreenshot

7. Every oyster needs her walk!

Screenshot

8. #RUDE.

Kill

Screenshot

9. News to me!

Walrus

Screenshot

10. I wonder what that reason was.

Van

Screenshot

11. Hit return and find out!

Mermaid

Screenshot

