The Most Bizarre Google Autocomplete Suggestions

Google has some pretty strange autocomplete suggestions.

As you type into the Google search box, autocomplete tries to guess what you’re searching for in order to save you time. The search queries you see in autocomplete are a reflection of the search activity of all Google users and the content of Web pages indexed by Google. You may also see suggestions based on your previous searches.

Let’s take a look at 11 bizarre autocomplete suggestions.

1. Who knew octopuses were loud!

2. I prefer a more respectable brownie.

3. Don’t worry, we won’t tell anyone!

4. How does that even happen?

5. They cry their eyes out.

6. Good lord.

7. Every oyster needs her walk!

8. #RUDE.

Screenshot

9. News to me!

Screenshot

10. I wonder what that reason was.

Screenshot

11. Hit return and find out!

Screenshot

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.