The most horrifying and bizarre fast-food menu items of the last decade

Hollis Johnson Burger King’s Mac ‘N Cheetos were just one bizarre menu item to roll out this year.

It’s been a wild and often exhausting decade in fast food.

There were highs, such as – surprisingly – IHOP’s burgers. And there were lows, like Chipotle’s attempt at queso.

Then, there were things that were just bizarre. As fast-food chains competed to win over customers, they increasingly went wackier and wackier, with a boom in bizarre menu items in the mid-decade.

Here are six of the most over-the-top menu items in the last decade of fast-food history.

KFC’s Double Down

Johnson C / Yelp

The Double Down was one of the most memorable fast-food menu items of the decade, seared into people’s memory following its 2010 launch.

The New York Times even had food critic Sam Sifton review the menu item, stalked by the “geek paparazzi” at Eater while he ate. His verdict: “a slimy and unnaturally moist thing, with flavour ginned up in a lab.”



Burger King Halloween Whopper

PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images

Not only did this 2015 Halloween special look gross, it also turned people’s poop green. Delightful!



Pizza Hut’s hot dog crust pizza

Pizza Hut

The hot dog stuffed crust pizza hit Pizza Hut menus in 2015. According to Business Insider’s taste test at the time, the pizza was ok, but the crust was too salty.

“The pizza portion itself was fairly standard Pizza Hut pizza with a soggy crust,” a tester said.”The hot dog was salty, the pretzel surrounding it was salty – there’s just no way I could eat more than a slice of this.”

Buffalo Wild Wings’ Mountain Dew Wings

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Also in 2015 – a wild year in fast food – Buffalo Wild Wings rolled out a new sauce made with Mountain Dew, lemongrass, ginger, red peppers, and soy sauce.

Burger King’s Whopperito

Burger King

Business Insider’s Hollis Johnson somehow liked the Whopperito when it hit Burger King’s menu in 2016.

“I’ll admit, I came into this expecting a sopping, cheese-laden torpedo; I stand corrected,” Johnson wrote. “The Whopperrito, despite how unappealing it may sound, is a delicious and flavorful item that exceeds expectations.”



Burger King’s Mac ‘N Cheetos

Hollis Johnson

The Mac ‘N Cheetos divided Business Insider when Burger King added them to the menu in 2016.

One critic said: “As a purveyor of absurdly flavored garbage guilt food, such as gas station corn dogs and dill pickle sunflower seeds, this was seriously disappointing. They really need to lean in more on the Cheeto flavour. It was like they took normal breading and made it orange, it didn’t have that super-duper fake Cheeto cheese flavour that I wanted.”

