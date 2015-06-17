17 of the most bizarre fast food items ever created

In 2012, Pizza Hut Middle East released another Crown Crust Pizza, this time featuring mini cheeseburgers in the crust. According to a commercial for the wacky product, it was topped with beef, fresh vegetables, and a special sauce specific to Pizza Hut. The commercial makes it look like the product was targeted towards people who craved cheeseburgers when they dined at Pizza Hut, as it featured a man ordering a cheeseburger. His friends laugh, but his waiter introduces him to this outrageous product.