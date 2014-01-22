11 Bizarre Men's Fashion Looks From The Runways Of Europe

Male models have been strutting the runways for Men’s Fashion Weeks in London, Milan, and Paris since early January.

The Fall/Winter 2014 shows ended yesterday, and were full of trends guys can look forward to next season, such as longer coats, chunky sweaters, and a moody colour pallet of navy, grey, and black.

But not all of the looks were so dapper. The European runways are known for attracting adventurous designers like Givenchy, Rick Owens, and Bobby Abley, who did not shy away from pushing fashion’s boundaries and incorporating outrageous accessories or designs this year.

Below are 11 wacky looks that guys can feel free to skip next season.

Let’s start with the tamer Alexander McQueen London show. The tailored suits and screen-printed button downs were great, but we could have lived without the bizarre hair feathers on the models’ heads.



Japanese designer Junya Watanabe was all about bringing punk back in style. The preppy-yet-punk show was refreshing, but his cropped pants with tartan patches won’t work off the runway.



Rick Owens sent futuristic and monochromatic designs down his Paris runway. Some of the coats were amazing, but all the looks were overshadowed by the head pieces that were reminiscent of nuns’ habits.



Givenchy’s Paris show was full of fur. The one misstep of the veteran designer was the weird look in the center — is it a vest? A tucked-in scarf? It remains a mystery.



Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake was all about bursts of colour in Paris. The colourful outfits looked like something out of a rave or kaleidoscope.



And by colourful, we mean really, really colourful. The only time your socks, shoes, shirt, and suit should match like this is if it’s Halloween.



The wide pants from last year’s spring runways made a resurgence at Alan Taylor MAN in London. This suit could’ve been cool, but the huge pants, long jacket, and neon gloves ruined the look.



J.W. Anderson in London was just a mess with cropped, puffy suits that no normal guy could pull off. And yes, those shoes are high-heeled clogs.

Slutty urban cowboys will love everything Prada sent down the Milan runway. Everyone else should probably just steer clear of the costumey looks.



Designer Yohji Yamamoto sent a troupe of Victorian British vagabonds down his Paris runway. The top hats, cropped pants, and ill-fitting, wild suits were overkill.



Thom Browne’s show in Paris featured gorgeous suits with frayed seams that were a major hit. Less popular were the bizarre animal head pieces some of the models were forced to wear.



But by far the worst of the shows was Bobby Abley’s runway in London. All the models wore these horrendous mouth guards, some with bizarre hats topped with mouse ears or devil horns. We hope this is more of a fashion statement than an actual idea for men’s accessories.







