Meow Mix has a bizarre electronic dance music remix of its popular jingle

Earlier Tuesday, JM Smucker, the maker of Folgers coffee, announced

that it would buy the privately held pet food maker Big Heart Pet Brands — aka the company that makes Meow Mix — in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $US5.8 billion.

But here’s a related story: there’s a bizarre electronic dance music (EDM) remix of the popular Meow Mix jingle found on the company’s official YouTube page.

And it’s weird. This Meow Mix will definitely deliver.

