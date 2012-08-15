36 Weird Economic Indicators That You've Never Heard Of

Photo: Rodolfo Arpia/Shutterstock

Every day, public and private data gathering agencies publish economic reports that are widely reported on by the business media.However, many economists have come to favour the indicators that are less employed — turning to things like garbage, bike fatalities, and hemlines to develop their point of view.



This morning, we learned that makeup sales were way up, which scientists believe is a bad sign for the economy.

What are some of the other weird indicators?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.