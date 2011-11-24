BIZARRE CRIME OF THE DAY: These Criminals Planned The Crime, But Not The Getaway

Photo: rutlo via Flickr

Rose Devlin and Denise Egan had the perfect plan. One would distract the staff while the other walked out of the Asda Supermarket in Manchester with over $600 in liquor.According to The Telegraph, the British duo forgot the most important part of the getaway: a full tank of gas.



The story then takes on a Benny Hill-esque level of comedy, as the pair decided to push their Citroen to the gas station that is attached to the store they had just robbed, fill up, and drive away.

While stupidity is not an official charge, both Devlin and Egan have pleaded guilty to the robbery.

