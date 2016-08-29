The 7 most bizarre cars of 2016 so far

Automakers are always pushing the envelope through their concept car designs.

Whether it’s advancing a new idea for the general design of the car or its interior, concept cars offer an interesting look at how the future of transportation will change. But there are a few we can’t help but raise our eyebrows at.

Scroll down to see the seven most bizarre cars we’ve seen so far in 2016.

1. Rolls-Royce Vision 100 concept car is stunning in a lot of ways, but it definitely has some unusual design features like its box-shaped wheel area. Rolls-Royce Since the concept is fully autonomous, the interior consists of a two-person sofa and a giant TV. Rolls-Royce 2. Toyota showed off a boxy, all-electric SUV concept car appropriately dubbed the uBox. Toyota says it's geared toward young entrepreneurs who want a vehicle that can offer office space. Toyota The seating of the uBox can be moved around to create room for working. There's also panels on the inside that can be reconfigured to add features like vents and door trim. Toyota 3. Faraday Future unveiled an interesting looking concept car at the Consumer Electronics Show in January. It looks part-race car, part-Batmobile, and is not intended for production. Rob Ludacer The interior also in no way resembles a production vehicle. It has a cockpit with seats positioned at a 45 degree angle, and a steering wheel that reminds me of a stripped down version you would see in a race car. Faraday Future 4. The McLaren 675LT JVCKENWOOD concept car also has a bizarre looking steering wheel that looks like a video game controller. It also as cameras that jut out in the place of rearview mirrors. McLaren 4. The car itself, like any McLaren, is sleek and beautiful from the outside. McLaren 5. If you've ever thought 'wow, I really want a car that seamlessly stores my longboard,' then the Audi connected mobility concept car is the one for you. A longboard is integrated into the bumper and pulls right out when you need it. Audi The concept car also has an infotainment system that can calculate the best route and suggest using the longboard if that seems like the faster choice. It will even show you the best parking spot for the longboard portion of your commute, potentially making this the most niche concept car we've seen. Audi 6. Toyota showed off a concept car made entirely out of wood in April. The car is made up of 86 handmade panels using a technique called okuriari, meaning they were put together using joints instead of nails. Toyota The car is, in fact, capable of a driving, but isn't street legal since it's made of wood. The two-seater has a dashboard that will count the passing years up to a century. Toyota 7. Lastly, the 1960 Jeep FC 150 concept is a rather interesting mix of old and new. Although it has an old school look, there's a 2005 Wrangler underneath for optimal off-roading capabilities. Jeep The concept car has vinyl seat covers, a headliner wrapped in a duck hunting pattern, and an analogue compass. Jeep Did we miss a bizarre concept car? Tell us in the comments.

