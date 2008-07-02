Bizarre Bear Stearns Memorabilia Hits eBay

A number of monogrammed items from now-defunct Bear Stearns have cropped up on eBay. In addition to the standard pens, t-shirts, baseball caps, and teddy bears, a plethora of other strange items have been emblazoned with the Bear Stearns logo over the years:



A deck of cards commemorating Ace Greenberg’s 50th anniversary with the firm–and, perhaps, erstwhile CEO Jimmy Cayne’s distracting bridge habit ($6.99, available until Wednesday night)

A Bear Stearns stress ball ($0.99, available until Wednesday night)

A desk’s worth of assorted Bear swag including a monogrammed money clip and—wait for it—a “stress bear” ($5.99, available until next Tuesday)

And finally…

Bear Stearns hand sanitizer [for cleaning your hands after those dirty subprime deals?] (sadly, this one’s already been snapped up… by one of Bear’s indicted hedge-fund managers?)

Despite these narrow windows, none of the remaining items has garnered much interest, so you could get any one of them for less than JP Morgan paid for each share of the firm ($10).

“Stress bear” close-up from blog.epromos.com

