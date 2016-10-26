The 15 most bizarrely unnecessary sexy Halloween costumes of 2016

The INSIDER Summary:
• Halloween is here, and costumes are getting “sexy.”
• These are the worst offenders we could find, from sexy Bambi to sexy Donald Trump.
It’s almost Halloween, which means that we’re about to see another round of totally bizarre “sexy” costumes.
Beyond the usual sexy cheerleader and sexy nurse costumes, some people are coming up with even more gratuitously sexy costume ideas.
Take a look at some of the most unnecessarily sexy costumes we were able to find.
SEXY SNAPCHAT: You could go as the 'pretty filter' ... or you could go as the dog filter wearing a weird Snapchat crop top.
SEXY LORAX: He is the Lorax, he speaks for the trees, your shins may be covered, but your knees will freeze!
