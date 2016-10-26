The 15 most bizarrely unnecessary sexy Halloween costumes of 2016

Megan Willett
The INSIDER Summary:

• Halloween is here, and costumes are getting “sexy.”
• These are the worst offenders we could find, from sexy Bambi to sexy Donald Trump.

It’s almost Halloween, which means that we’re about to see another round of totally bizarre “sexy” costumes.

Beyond the usual sexy cheerleader and sexy nurse costumes, some people are coming up with even more gratuitously sexy costume ideas.

Take a look at some of the most unnecessarily sexy costumes we were able to find.

SEXY BAMBI: Talk about losing your innocence.

Yandy.com

SEXY TRUMP: The actual name for this $70 costume is 'Donna T. Rumpshaker.'

Yandy.com

SEXY PATRICK: Oh my god.

Yandy.com

There's also a sexy Spongebob costume if you're going as a pair.

SEXY GOLDFISH: *Insert joke about the memory of a goldfish here.*

Yandy.com

There's also a so-called 'cosy' goldfish costume.

SEXY SNAPCHAT: You could go as the 'pretty filter' ... or you could go as the dog filter wearing a weird Snapchat crop top.

Yandy.com

SEXY GUMBI: Not only are you Gumbi, but there's a mini Gumbi popping out of your head.

Yandy.com

SEXY MUSHROOM: For those who found the Mushrooms in Mario Brothers erotic.

Yandy.com

SEXY DUMBO: As if this movie didn't already make me cry enough.

Yandy.com

SEXY LORAX: He is the Lorax, he speaks for the trees, your shins may be covered, but your knees will freeze!

Yandy.com

SEXY JELLYFISH: This looks tacky in more ways than one.

Yandy.com

SEXY BIG BIRD: The feet almost made me like this costume, but Big Bird would never wear this dress.

Yandy.com

SEXY ERNIE: OK, 'Sesame Street' is officially ruined for me now.

Yandy.com

There's a sexy Burt costume, too.

SEXY SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: Is no childhood cartoon sacred?!

Yandy.com

SEXY TASMANIAN DEVIL: The 3D effect makes this costume even worse.

Yandy.com

SEXY CORN: Somehow, this keeps getting sold (y)ear after (y)ear.

Yandy.com

